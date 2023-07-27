‘Climate change is here, it is terrifying, and it is just beginning’, says UN chief

A wildfire in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes. The World Meteorological Organisation ahs released data indicating that July 2023 will almost certainly be the hottest month on record. Photograph: Petros Giannakouris/AP

The secretary general of the United Nations António Guterres appealed for immediate action to counter the arrival of “global boiling” in an impassioned intervention as wildfires raged across the Mediterranean and new data indicated July will be the hottest month on record.

“Climate change is here, it is terrifying, and it is just beginning,” he told a news conference.

“The consequences are clear and they are tragic. Children swept away by monsoon rains. Families running from the flames. Workers collapsing in scorching heat.”

He added: “We can stop the worst, but to do so we must turn a year of burning heat into a year of burning ambition and accelerate climate action now.”

It came as the World Meteorological Organisation released data indicating that July 2023 will almost certainly be the hottest July and hottest month on record.

This month saw the hottest three week period ever recorded on Earth, the hottest three days on record, and the highest ocean temperatures for this time of year, setting fresh records after last month was the hottest June recorded.

The consequences were playing out in a belt of uncontrolled wildfires across the Mediterranean region from Portugal, Spain, Algeria, southern France, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, to Syria, and extremes of weather elsewhere.

Mr Guterres appealed for financial institutions to stop lending money to the fossil fuel industry, for an end to the use of coal, and an acceleration of the switch to renewable energy, saying there should be “no more hesitancy or excuses”.

“For the entire planet, it is a disaster. And for scientists, it is unequivocal – humans are to blame,” he told reporters.

“All this is entirely consistent with predictions and repeated warnings. The only surprise is the speed of the change.”

A boy plays on the beachfront as a firefighting helicopter hovers above the sea to refill water for a drop on wildfires near the village of Loutses on the Greek island of Corfu. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images

The UN chief also said countries needed to invest in adapting to the amount of climate change that has been caused already by carbon emissions, by designing cities to cope with greater heat and building flood defences.

The extreme weather had deadly consequences across the Mediterranean as wildfires killed 34 people in Algeria and several more in Italy and Greece, where more than 20,000 people were evacuated.

Italy faced the twin extremes of violent storms in the north, where severe hail destroyed crops, and wildfires tore through the parched landscape of the country’s south.

In Sicily, where firefighters said they have fought 1,400 forest fires since Sunday, a photograph of exhausted firemen slumped on the pavement in the area of Carlentini went viral as a symbol of their struggle.

Palermo mayor Roberto Lagalla told local media that wildfires are almost always begun by human activity – sometimes unintentionally, but sometimes due to vandalism or a desire to clear land for building or agriculture.

“The multiplicity of outbreaks in recent days indicates malicious acts, an act of absolute wickedness that destroys the land and the environment,” Mr Lagalla said, comparing it to the crimes of the mafia.

The shell of a tortoise lies on charred ground near the village of Loutses on the Greek island of Corfu. Photograph: by Armend Nimani/ AFP via Getty Images

The cities of Catania and Palermo suffered periodic electricity blackouts and interruptions to the water supply amid sweltering temperatures as wildfire smoke choked the air.

Sicilian bishops issued a statement condemning those who start fires, accusing them of creating a “hell on earth”.

“Woods, countryside, roads, highways, houses, airports, archaeological parks, landfills, churches burn ... The evil hands of heartless and conscienceless vandals took the lives of three elderly people,” the bishops wrote.

It followed the deaths of a couple in their 70s who were found in their burnt-out home on the outskirts of Palermo, and the death of a woman in her 80s who could not be reached by an ambulance due to the fires.