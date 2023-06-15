Ukraine says Russia strikes hit industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih

Residents stand in the remains of their homes as municipal workers clear debris in the aftermath of a Russian attack on Kramatorsk on June 14th, 2023. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russian missiles hit two industrial facilities in the central Ukrainian city Kryvyi Rih early on Thursday, city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said, with an drone attack also reported in Odesa.

Mr Vilku said three rockets hit two industrial enterprises “that had nothing to do with the military,” injuring one man (38). One car was damaged with debris of missiles downed by air defences.

“The destruction is significant,” Mr Vilkul wrote on Telegram messaging app.

In the southern port city of Odesa, authorities said air defences on Thursday downed all 18 Russian drones that approached the region.

Authorities in Russia-controlled Crimea also reported a drone attack, saying they had downed nine Ukrainian drones. – Reuters