Ukraine war: Russian missile attack ‘kills at least three in Odesa’

People clean a polluted beach in Odesa, Ukraine, after objects were washed down the Dnipro River following the Kakhovka dam destruction. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and wounding 13, Ukraine’s military said early on Wednesday.

Russia launched four cruise missiles on the city, the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. The military said earlier that two missiles were destroyed before hitting their targets.

“As a result of air combat and blast waves, a business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city centre were damaged,” the South command said on the Telegram messaging app.

The three people killed were working at a retail chain's warehouse when a missile hit, setting it ablaze, the military added. Seven people were wounded there.

READ MORE

“Sifting through the debris continues,” the military said. “There may be people under.”

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, posted a video and photographs showing multistorey buildings with parts of their walls missing and windows blown out, as well as firefighters battling against flames in what it appeared be a warehouse.

Elsewhere, the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss risks to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ahead of a planned visit to the facility on Wednesday.

Mr Zelenskiy has praised Ukrainian troops in his night-time address and singled out units operating near Bakhmut, saying “there is forward movement in various areas”.

Vladimir Putin has claimed Ukrainian losses during the conflict are near “catastrophic” and that the counterattack had not been successful in any area.

The Russian president made the claim during televised meetings with war correspondents and military bloggers. – Agencies