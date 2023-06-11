Moscow court detains US citizen on drug charges

Ukrainian soldiers positioned several miles south of Bakhmut operate a drone. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

A US citizen has been detained in Russia on charges of organising a drug trafficking operation, a Moscow court said on Saturday.

“On June 10, 2023, Moscow’s Khamovniki District Court took a measure of restraint against a US citizen,” according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app by Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction.

“The former paratrooper and a musician, who is accused of running a drug dealing business involving young people, will remain in custody until Aug. 6, 2023.”

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that if found guilty, the man can face up to 12 years in prison.

Elsewhere, two drones crashed early on Sunday in Russia’s Kaluga region, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app.

One drone crashed near the village of Strelkovka, another in the woods in the Medynsky municipal district.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north. – Reuters