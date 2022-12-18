Russia’s defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation

Gen Sergei Surovikin (L), commander of Russia's war in Ukraine, and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu during a visit of Russian president Vladimir Putin to Russia's military leadership. Photograph: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country’s troops involved in Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

“The head of the Russian military flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry said in the statement that Mr Shoigu spoke with troops “on the frontline” and at a “command post.” However, it was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Mr Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.

A short video posted with the statement showed Mr Shoigu in a military helicopter and a couple of aerial shots of empty swathes of land.

The announcement comes a day after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the country’s top brass, including Mr Shoigu, seeking proposals on how they think Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine should proceed.

Elsewhere, heating has been fully restored to Kyiv after the latest Russian bombardment that targeted water and power infrastructure, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Sunday.

“The city is restoring all services after the latest shelling,” Mr Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “In particular, the capital’s heat supply system was fully restored. All sources of heat supply work normally.”

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin’s February 24th invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide and cutting access to heat and water.

Temperatures in Kyiv and many places across Ukraine were below freezing on Sunday morning, with forecasts expecting them to dip to -6 degrees in the capital by the evening.

Kyiv is by far the largest city in Ukraine with an estimated population of about three million, with up to two million more in the Kyiv region. As of late Saturday, a third of the city remained without power.

Sergei Kovalenko – chief executive of YASNO, which provides electricity for Kyiv – said late on Saturday that access to power has been increasing with each hour. – Reuters