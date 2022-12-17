Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv mayor says water supply, metro service back

A cobbler works by torchlight during a blackout in Lviv. Photograph: YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the Kremlin’s February 24th invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko also said heating had been restored to half the city and electricity had been returned to two-thirds.

“But schedules of emergency outages are being implemented,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Because the deficit of electricity is significant.”

Mr Klitschko had warned of an “apocalypse” scenario for the Ukrainian capital earlier this month if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continued but also said there was no need yet for people to evacuate.

“We are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen,” he told Reuters on December 7th.

The mass Russian strikes appeared to be a continuation of the Kremlin’s attempt to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s state energy company Ukrenergo said energy consumption had fallen by 50 per cent as a result of the attacks. The company said Russia had hit thermal power plants, hydroelectric plants and substations of main networks.

Ukrenergo said it will take longer to repair the national grid and restore power than it did after previous Russian missile attacks, with priority given to “critical infrastructure facilities”.

Energy infrastructure was hit across the country, resulting in complete outages in Ukraine’s eastern and central regions of Kharkiv and Poltava. Nine power facilities in the country were damaged by Friday’s strikes, Ukraine’s energy minister said.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said the missile strikes caused “colossal” damage to infrastructure and left the city without power, heating and water.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official said emergency power shutdowns were being brought in across the country – Agencies