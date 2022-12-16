Gills, thrills, spills and kills as fish tank explodes in Berlin

Workers of the city cleaning department walk past debris covering the street in front of the Radisson Blu hotel after a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst on Friday in Berlin. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty

More than 1,500 exotic fish have met a sudden end when their home – a 16 metre high, free-standing cylindrical aquarium in a Berlin hotel – exploded on Friday morning, washing them – and one million gallons of water – on to the freezing street outside.

A major traffic artery through eastern Berlin is blocked as the fire brigade explore the wreckage with search dogs and examine whether the water has washed away foundations of the hotel and nearby buildings.

Two people were injured by glass shards after the explosion and received medical attention at the scene. The hotel around the aquarium had 350 checked-in guests last night. On social media, they reported hearing a loud noise around 5.45am; minutes later huge quantities of water knocked out parts of the hotel facade.

A firefighter stands amidst debris in front of the Radisson Blu hotel after a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP

“I just heard a loud bang and saw how the aquarium was broken,” said one eye witness. “I looked out and saw that many room objects lay on the street, and saw that the aquarium had shattered and things had been washed out.”

A spokesman for the Berlin brigade, on the scene since 6.10am, confirmed that the Aquadom had exploded and what was left is now empty. They have blocked a central city bridge, between the hotel, Berlin cathedral and the Humboldt Forum, the rebuilt Prussian palace.

Emergency officials on the scene said they assumed the explosion was an accident, possibly caused by material fatigue.

“When an aquarium like that is damaged, it explodes,” a fire brigade spokesman said.

A major tourist attraction in Berlin since it opened as the “Dom Aquarée” in 2004 as the “largest, cylindrical, free-standing aquarium in the world”.

At 16 metres high and 11.5 metres in diameter, visitors could buy tickets to ride through the interior of the aquarium in a lift, watching some 1,500 fish from more than 100 different species.

Firemen at the scene estimated that the aquarium’s million litres of salt water would weigh 1,000 tons, placing huge pressure on the specially-constructed acrylic glass tank.

With freezing temperatures of -6 degrees, rescue officers are working through the morning to remove surface water before it freezes.