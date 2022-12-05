Air raid sirens blare in Kyiv as Russia reports unexplained blasts at bases

Citizens shelter in the Metro as Russia launches another missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Explosions rocked two airbases in Russia on Monday, Russian media reported, as Moscow unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine.

One of the blasts in Russia reportedly happened at a base which houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes against Ukraine.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian authorities immediately commented on the possible cause of the explosions.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said three servicemen were killed and six others injured when a fuel truck exploded at an airbase in Ryazan in western Russia early on Monday.

A plane was also damaged in the blast at the base, which houses long-range flight tankers that serve to refuel bombers in the air.

Separately, authorities in the Saratov region along the Volga river said they are checking reports of an explosion in the area of the Engels airbase, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine. Those bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said there was no damage to civilian facilities and added that the authorities are checking whether there have been any incidents at military facilities.

Regional media reported sounds of a powerful explosion near the Engels base, and some residents were quoted as saying they saw a flash of light coming from the area.

Explosions rocked two air bases in Russia on Monday. Graphic: AP

Asked whether Russian president Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the Engels base explosion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said simply that the president is being regularly informed about ongoing developments.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across Ukraine in what officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile.

Throngs of people packed into the capital’s vast underground metro to take shelter. Men, women and children sat gloomily wrapped up in warm hats, thick coats and wearing their hoods up. Temperatures hovered at around -5 degrees Celsius

On Monday, the office of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said three rocket strikes hit his hometown of Kryvyi Rih in south-central Ukraine, killing a factory worker and injuring three other people.

Ukrainian officials expect a new wave of Russian bombing this week, with previous rounds targeting critical infrastructure and causing massive water and power cuts, including in the capital Kyiv. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In the north-eastern region of Kharkiv, one person was killed in strikes by S-300 missiles on civilian infrastructure in the town of Kupyansk, it said.

In recent weeks, Russia has been pounding Ukrainian infrastructure – including power plants – with military strikes and keeping an offensive going in the east, notably in and around the town of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have also been digging in near the southern city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last month after an eight-month occupation.

Speaking on Saturday, the head of US intelligence said fighting is running at a “reduced tempo” and Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming month.

Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news – for Russia – about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia”.

“But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” the US director of national intelligence said on Saturday at the Reagan National Defence Forum in Simi Valley, California, in the US.

Ukrainian servicemen near a destroyed bridge across the Inhulets river in the Kherson region. Photograph: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Looking ahead, Ms Haines said, “honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.

“But we actually have a fair amount of scepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that,” she said. “And I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that time frame.”

The UK’s ministry of defence (MoD), in its latest intelligence estimate on Sunday, pointed to new signs from an independent Russian media outlet that public support in Russia for the military campaign was “falling significantly”.

Meduza said it had obtained a recent confidential opinion survey conducted by the Federal Protection Service, which is in charge of guarding the Kremlin and providing security to top government officials.

The survey, commissioned by the Kremlin, found that 55 per cent of respondents backed peace talks with Ukraine, while 25 per cent wanted the war to go on.

Levada Centre, Russia’s top independent pollster, found in a similar survey carried out in November that 53 per cent of respondents supported peace talks, 41 per cent spoke in favour of continuing the fight, and 6 per cent were undecided.

The MoD noted that “despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians” since Mr Putin ordered a “partial mobilisation” of reservists in September to bolster his forces in Ukraine.

“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war among the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin,” the ministry said.

US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said that the Ukrainian forces "could have brighter prospects in coming months." (Reuters)

In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut, while shelling sites in the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces liberated last month after an eight-month Russian occupation.

In his nightly address on Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy attacked Western efforts to hit Russia’s crucial oil industry, a key source of funds for Mr Putin’s war machine, saying their $60-per-barrel (€57) price cap on imports of Russian oil was insufficient.

A destroyed aircraft at the international airport. Photograph: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

“It is not a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of the terrorist state,” Mr Zelenskiy said, referring to Russia.

He said the $60 per barrel level would still allow Russia to bring in $100 billion in revenues per year.

“This money will go not only to the war and not only to further sponsorship by Russia of other terrorist regimes and organisations. This money will be used for further destabilisation of those countries that are now trying to avoid serious decisions,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the US and the EU agreed on Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The limit is set to take effect on Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

Russian authorities have rejected the price cap and threatened on Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.

“We will sell oil and oil products to those countries, which will work with us on market conditions, even if we have to somewhat cut production,” deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said.

In yet another show of Western support for Ukraine, US under secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland on Saturday visited the operations of a Ukrainian aid group that provides support for internally displaced people in Ukraine, among her other visits with top Ukrainian officials.

She assembled dolls out of wool in the blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag with youngsters from regions including northeastern Kharkiv, southern Kherson, and eastern Donetsk.

“This is psychological support for them at an absolutely crucial time,” Ms Nuland said.

“As president Putin knows best, this war could stop today, if he chose to stop it and withdrew his forces, and then negotiations can begin,” she added. – Agencies