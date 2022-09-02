UN nuclear team manipulated and given false information by Russia, says Ukraine

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi (C) and team members at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photograph: EPA

Ukraine has accused Russia of manipulating and distorting information shared with the United Nations nuclear agency after inspectors reached the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

An expert team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it plans to stay at the Russian-held plant after gaining long-awaited access to the site on Thursday.

However, Ukrainian state-owned operator Energoatom said in a statement that Russian officials “are making every effort to prevent the IAEA mission from getting to know the real state of affairs. They spread manipulative and false information about this visit”.

“We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving — it’s going to stay there,” the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, told reporters after returning to Ukrainian-held territory.

He said a group of IAEA experts had stayed behind at the plant in southeastern Ukraine and would provide an impartial, neutral and technically sound assessment of the situation.

The physical integrity of the Zaporizhzhia plant had been violated on several occasions, Mr Grossi said. “It is obvious that the plant and physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times,” he told reporters.

“I worried, I worry and I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable, which is more predictable.”

Russia’s ambassador to international institutions in Vienna said on Friday that two inspectors would remain permanently at the plant, while Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu accused Ukraine on Friday of “nuclear terrorism”.

Since its capture by Russia in March, the plant has been controlled by Russian troops but operated by Ukrainian staff. On Thursday, one of its reactors was forced to shut down due to shelling.

In a video address late on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his frequent calls that all troops be removed from the plant — a demand supported by Kyiv’s western allies and the United Nations.

“The main thing that must happen is the demilitarisation of the station’s territory,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “Demilitarisation and full control of Ukrainian nuclear workers.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow was doing everything to ensure that the plant could operate safely, and for the IAEA inspectors to be able to complete their tasks.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday it was being discussed that certain IAEA specialists — “up to two individuals” — will be permanently stationed at the plant.

“But it is important for us that the station must be under national control, meaning that the station must be returned to the control of Ukraine,” he told Ukraine’s 1+1 television channel.

Several towns near the nuclear plant came under Russian shelling on Thursday, damaging homes and other buildings, Zaporizhzhia regional council mayor Mykola Lukashuk said.

Elsewhere, a Kremlin spokesman said European sanctions have created “a tangle of problems” for Russian gas giant Gazprom to fulfill its obligations.

“Gazprom is ready and wants to continue fulfilling its obligations, but the European side has created legal and technological hurdles that don’t allow Gazprom to work, he said.

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company, “fell from a window at Central clinical hospital”, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source.

“He died from injuries sustained.” Mr Maganov is the second top Lukoil executive to die in mysterious circumstances in recent months.

Lukoil was the only Russian oil producer to call for a “fast resolution” of the military conflict in Ukraine early March, just after Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour entered its second week.

Mr Maganov passed away following “a severe illness, the company said in a statement. — Agencies