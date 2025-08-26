Australian police hunt gunman after two officers shot dead in rural town

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said there were 'grave concerns' for the police officers involved. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images

Australian police are seeking a gunman who shot dead two officers and wounded another on Tuesday at a rural property in the state of Victoria.

In a statement on social media, Victoria police said they were attending an active incident in the alpine town of Porepunkah, about 300km northeast of Melbourne, and asked people to avoid the area.

Police have not released details of the incident.

Local media outlet The Age reported that police visited the property to serve a warrant for historical sex abuse allegations when two officers were shot dead and another was wounded in an ambush attack.

Reports suggest that heavily armed officers from the Special Operations Group were deployed to the scene and the gunman went on the run with several family members, including children.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said police believe the shooter is a “sovereign citizen”. Sovereign citizens believe the government is illegitimate.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said there were “grave concerns” for the police officers involved.

“Just from the police blue family, the wider family across Australia and overseas, our thoughts and prayers are with Victoria police right now,” he said at a news conference.

The town of Porepunkah is home to 1,000 residents and is located at the base of Australia’s alpine ranges.

“Today has been a day of deep sorrow and shock for our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the two police officers tragically killed in Porepunkah,” mayor Sarah Nicholas said in a statement.

Local council’s facilities across the town including libraries, information centres and depots would remain closed until further notice, she added.

Porepunkah Primary School principal Jill Gillies told ABC Radio Melbourne that the school was forced to lockdown, with around 90 students sheltering indoors from 11.30am. ABC has since reported that the lockdown had been lifted.

The local airfield also closed due to the ongoing emergency response. – Reuters

