Australians vote amid uncertainty driven by cost of living and Trump’s tariffs

Liberal campaign signage for the 2025 federal election on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Photograph: Matt Jelonek/Getty

Australians voted on Saturday in a national election that polls show will likely favour prime minister Anthony Albanese‘s Labor Party over the conservative opposition, as worries about US president Donald Trump‘s volatile policies overshadowed calls for change.

Mr Albanese said in televised comments from Melbourne that his centre-left government had “built really strong foundations”.

“We have real wages going up, we have inflation going down,” the prime minister said, before travelling to his home district in Sydney to cast his vote.

Mr Albanese, ending a five-week election campaign, has pledged to improve housing affordability and strengthen Australia‘s universal healthcare system during his second term in a campaign where the cost of living has taken centre stage.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton also started his day in Melbourne, a key battleground, where he urged voters to choose his Liberal-National coalition “to get our country back on track”, before heading to his home state of Queensland.

“I think a lot of quiet Australians have come out today to support the coalition,” Mr Dutton said after lodging his vote in his Brisbane district, which he narrowly holds for the Liberal Party.

The election comes less than a week after Canada’s Liberal Party returned to power in a major political comeback, powered by a backlash against Mr Trump’s tariffs and remarks on Canadian sovereignty.

Both of Australia’s major parties have focused on assuaging cost-of-living concerns, but opinion polls show that global uncertainty driven by Mr Trump’s stop-start tariffs rapidly became a top issue for voters during the campaign.

Labor has tried to cast ex-policeman Mr Dutton, who has pledged to sharply reduce immigration and cut thousands of public service jobs, as a Trump-lite conservative, hoping some of Australians’ negative sentiment towards the US president will rub off on the opposition leader.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese walks past election posters featuring himself and opposition leader Peter Dutton outside a polling station in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. Photograph: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty

Mr Dutton has sought to distance himself from comparisons with Trump adviser Elon Musk’s agency-cutting fervour, but fell behind Labor after the US president placed tariffs on Australia. Mr Dutton had led in opinion polls as recently as February.

Australia is a close US security ally that generally runs a trade deficit with the United States. Even so, it was not spared Mr Trump’s tariffs, with a 10 per cent duty imposed on Australian exports.

Polling booths in Australia - which is among the few democracies that impose mandatory voting - opened at 8am, and a record 8 million out of 18 million eligible voters had already cast ballots before Saturday. Polls were to close at 6pm (8am-10am Irish time depending on time zone).

In the Sydney suburb of Bondi, voter Ben McCluskey said he felt upbeat about Labor winning a second term.

“I’m slightly positive. Hopefully it’s gonna be a minority government and the Greens get a balance of power,” the engineer (41), said.

Nearby, Lucy Tonagh, a 28-year-old childcare worker, said rising living costs were to the fore for her at the ballot box.

“I feel like the cost of living and also childcare [costs], because that’s a key issue I find. There need to be more teachers,” Ms Tonagh said.

Overseas, tens of thousands of Australians were expected to cast ballots at booths set up in 83 countries, Australia’s foreign affairs department said.

Political strategists said Mr Trump’s presidency was not likely to be the decisive factor in the election, and that Mr Albanese has run a strong campaign, while Mr Dutton had made mistakes, including a short-lived proposal to ban public servants from working from home. But the Trump effect, they said, has added to reservations for voters who became risk-averse.

A Newspoll published on Friday in The Australian newspaper showed Labor leading 52.5 per cent over 47.5 per cent for the Liberal-National coalition, under Australia’s two-party preferential voting system.

Several polls suggest Labor may be forced into a minority government. Preferences among supporters of the minor parties and independents could be crucial under Australia’s ranked-choice voting system. – Reuters