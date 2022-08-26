Record A$1.6bn crystal meth haul seized by Australian police

Australian police seized some 1.6 billion Australian dollars (€1.12 billion) worth of crystal meth concealed within marble stones in several sea freight containers. Photograph: NSW Police/Facebook

Australian police said on Friday it had seized some 1.6 billion Australian dollars (€1.12 billion) worth of crystal meth concealed within marble stones in several sea freight containers in what it said was the biggest haul of the drug in the country.

More than 1,800kg of methylamphetamine was found in containers arriving in Sydney port over recent weeks hidden in marble stone slabs, New South Wales (NSW) state police said.

Just over 1,000kg of methylamphetamine was found in the latest seizure, police said on Friday, after about 750kg of ice was confiscated last week.

“The capability that this syndicate has demonstrated to us, in terms of volume and size is enormous. These figures are staggering,” NSW Det Chief Supt John Watson said during a media briefing.

All shipments originated in the Middle East with the consignment details of both drug seizures identical, Mr Watson said. No charges have been made in relation to the latest seizure, but police had arrested three men over the drugs found last week.

Methylamphetamine, commonly referred to as methamphetamine or by its street name of ice or crystal meth, is one of the most potent varieties of the amphetamine drug. The name 'ice' became popular due to its white little 'crystals' and glass-like appearance.

In a separate incident, NSW police said they had charged four people after finding about 155 million Australian dollars worth of crystal meth and cocaine hidden behind the headlights of a vintage Bentley car shipped from Canada. — Reuters