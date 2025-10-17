Asia-Pacific

Suicide attack kills seven Pakistani troops near Afghan border, officials say

Attack comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul following intense fighting

People survey a compound adjacent to a school destroyed in alleged Pakistani air strikes in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photograph: EPA
Fri Oct 17 2025 - 11:08

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack near the Afghan border on Friday, Pakistani security officials said.

The attack comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul that paused days of intense fighting between the former allies this month.

The south Asian neighbours engaged in fierce ground fighting, and Pakistan also launched air strikes across their contested frontier, killing dozens and wounding hundreds, before they reached a 48-hour truce that is due to end on Friday.

The soldiers were killed in an attack by militants on a Pakistani military camp in north Waziristan that also left 13 injured, security officials said.

While one militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall of a fort that served as a military camp, two others tried to get into the facility and were shot dead, they said.

Militant violence in Pakistan has been a major irritant in its relationship with the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Kabul after the departure of US-led forces in 2021.

The latest conflict between the two countries was triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan “retaliated” as it lost patience with Afghanistan following a series of militant attacks, but was ready to hold talks to resolve the conflict.

The Taliban denies the charge and accuses the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan, provoking border tensions, and sheltering Isis-linked militants to undermine its stability and sovereignty.

Islamabad denies the accusations.

Although the Islamic nations have clashed in the past, the fighting this month is their worst in decades. It has drawn the attention of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who have mediated and sought to stop the fighting.

US president Donald Trump has said he can help resolve the conflict. – Reuters

