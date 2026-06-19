US welcomes talks between Venezuelan government and opposition

The United States said on Thursday it welcomed a meeting between Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly legislature, and Dinorah Figuera, a former opposition lawmaker, for discussions on a democratic transition in the South American country, including strengthening the National Electoral Council (CNE).
The meeting in Caracas was the first public rapprochement between the ruling party and opposition members in nearly three years, since the two sides signed a deal to hold 2024 presidential elections.
Neither Figuera, who served in an opposition-led legislature until 2020 and returned to Venezuela on Thursday after living in Spain for some seven years, nor Rodriguez, the brother of acting president Delcy Rodríguez, provided much detail on the meeting, with the national assembly saying in a short statement it was focused on establishing a platform to strengthen “democracy and the consolidation of peace,” without providing further details.
“The US understands that this agenda includes key priorities such as rebuilding Venezuela’s democratic institutions, strengthening the CNE, re-establishing durable guarantees for political participation, and securing essential civic freedoms for open political discourse,” US state fepartment spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in statement. – Reuters