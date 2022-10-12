Peru’s president describes attorney general’s complaint as ‘coup’

Peru’s attorney general has filed a complaint in congress against president Pedro Castillo for alleged corruption offences, potentially boosting the campaign of opposition politicians seeking to remove him from office.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the left-wing head of state for influence trafficking and corruption over contracts for a bridge project, among other alleged offences.

In a rare meeting with foreign media outlets on Tuesday night in Lima, Mr Castillo described the attorney general’s actions as an attempted “coup d’etat”, and said he would defend himself against the “political persecution” he is suffering.

In her complaint, attorney general Patricia Benavides accused Mr Castillo of overseeing a criminal organisation run from the presidential palace. Prosecutors also conducted 36 raids across the country and arrested five close former advisers to Mr Castillo earlier on Tuesday, as part of the investigation.

He could be removed from office were two thirds of the members of the unicameral congress vote to impeach him.

Mr Castillo has repeatedly denied the accusations, and says the prosecutors don’t have any evidence. He has so far survived two impeachment attempts in less than a year and a half in office, and some opposition politicians are seeking to gather support for a third bid to remove him from power.

Under Peru’s constitution, a head of state may be put on trial for offences such as treason and obstructing the electoral system, but enjoys immunity for crimes such as corruption. But Mr Castillo could be removed from office were two thirds of members of congress to vote to impeach him.

“I want to signal that from this moment it’s the exclusive responsibility of congress to decide on the process of the constitutional complaint within the framework of the United Nations convention against corruption”, Ms Benavides said in remarks streamed live on Facebook.

A judge ordered 10 days of preliminary arrest of those detained Tuesday. As part of the sweep, the residences and offices of six politicians allied to Mr Castillo were searched as part of the inquiry into whether they steered public works projects to favoured contractors, the prosecutor’s office said.

Since Mr Castillo won the election last year, the country has been in a near-constant state of political crisis. As well as the impeachment bids, prosecutors have opened six investigations against him, there have been several cabinet shake-ups and resignations and his approval rating has plunged to about 25 per cent, according to a recent poll.

A congressional subcommittee is also holding hearings against vice president Dina Boluarte that could lead to her dismissal. — Bloomberg