Niger coup: United States, UK order evacuation of some embassy staff

Protesters hold a banner in support of the Niger junta during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on August 3rd, 2023. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The United States and United Kingdom have evacuated embassy staff in Niger as coup leaders doubled down days after seizing power in the African country.

“Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US embassy in Niamey,” a US State Department spokesman said.

“The United States remains committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy. We remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels,” he said, adding the embassy remains open for limited, emergency services to US citizens.

The State Department is advising Americans not to travel to Niger.

The British embassy in Niger’s capital of Niamey will temporarily reduce its number of staff due to the security situation, Britain’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“There has been a military takeover in Niger, which has led to protests and unrest ... protests can be violent and the situation could change quickly without warning,” it said.

Niger is a key western ally in a fight against Islamist insurgents. Foreign powers have condemned the takeover, fearing it could allow the militants to gain ground.

France, the United States, Germany and Italy have troops in Niger on counterinsurgency and training missions, helping the army to fight groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

France and Italy are evacuating European citizens from Niger. There has been no announcement of troops being withdrawn so far. There are about 1,100 US troops in Niger, where the US military operates from two bases.

West African defence chiefs conclude a two-day meeting on Thursday that is discussing last week’s coup – talks they have promised will send a strong message about their intolerance for unconstitutional takeovers.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has unleashed sanctions, threats of military intervention and diplomatic overtures in its push to restore the presidency of President Mohamed Bazoum.

It is not clear whether the defence chiefs’ meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja will provide further detail on the bloc’s threat to authorise the use of force if coup leaders do not reinstate Mr Bazoum by a Sunday deadline – its strongest stance yet after a string of military takeovers in the region.

Late on Wednesday, the junta in Niger vowed it would not bow to external pressure, dismissing the sanctions and the warning from ECOWAS that it could intervene.

– Agencies