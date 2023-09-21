Talks get under way in Azerbaijan after Nagorno-Karabak ceasefire

Armenian riot police holding shields stand guard outside a government building during a protest against the government's handling of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, in central Yerevan on Wednesday. Photograph: Narek Aleksanyan/EPA

Azerbaijan said on Thursday that Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh had arrived for talks after the breakaway region was forced into a ceasefire that stoked calls for the resignation of Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Authorities in the ethnic Armenian region that has run its affairs without international recognition since fighting broke out in the early 1990s declared on Wednesday that local self-defence forces will disarm and disband under a Russia-mediated ceasefire.

An Armenian delegation from Karabakh has arrived in the town of Yevlakh for talks, Azerbaijan’s presidency said. Ramin Mammadov represented the Azeri side, local media reported.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev declared victory in the dispute over the mountainous region on Wednesday, saying his “iron fist” had consigned the idea of a separatist Armenian Karabakh to history after a 24-hour military operation.

READ MORE

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijan army unleashed an artillery barrage and drone attacks against outnumbered and undersupplied pro-Armenian forces, which have been weakened by a blockade of the region in the southern Caucasus Mountains that is recognised internationally as being part of Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh human rights ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said at least 200 people, including 10 civilians, were killed and more than 400 others were wounded in the fighting. He said earlier that children were among the dead and wounded. His casualty figures could not immediately be independently verified.

The hostilities worsened an already grim humanitarian situation for residents who have endured food and medicine shortages for months as Azerbaijan enforced a blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

Under the ceasefire agreement, as outlined by Azerbaijan, breakaway Armenian forces must disband and disarm, and the region will be integrated as part of Azerbaijan.

“After the surrender of the criminal junta, this source of tension, this den of poison, has already been consigned to history,” Mr Aliyev said in an address to the nation on Wednesday night.

"The Armenian population of Karabakh can finally breathe a sigh of relief. I said this before, and I want to repeat it: the Armenian population of Karabakh are our citizens."

Mr Aliyev said that “war criminals” had tried to poison the brains of 120,000 Karabakh Armenians, who, he said, would now live in paradise and have their religious and cultural rights respected.

But thousands of Armenians massed at the airport in Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh known as Khankendi by Azeris.

Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region have taken in about 5,000 Karabakh residents after evacuating them from dangerous areas, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Thursday

Azerbaijain's claim of victory over the region ushers in yet another twist to the tumultuous history of mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh, which over the centuries has come under the sway of Persians, Turks, Russians, Ottomans and Soviets.

Known as Artsakh by Armenians, the territory is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, which is mainly Muslim, but its inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians, who are Christians. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023