The Dart service is delayed on Monday morning in south Dublin

Dart services were suspended for a time in south Dublin on Monday morning due to an incident affecting the line.

Services were suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Lansdowne Road due to a vehicle striking a bridge in the area, Irish Rail said in a statement at 8.30am.

Services resumed at 9am, but Irish Rail is warning of delays of approximately 25 minutes to the service.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets in the affected area.