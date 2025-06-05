Garda cameras planned for railway level crossings, with automatic fines and penalty points

Irish Rail has released CCTV footage of safety incidents at some of its level crossings as part of International Level Crossing Awareness Day. Video: Irish Rail

There have been 30 railway level-crossing incidents so far this year, with 11 resulting in injuries or damage to the crossings, according to Iarnród Éireann.

It says Garda safety cameras will be introduced at crossings, resulting in possible fines and penalty points for motorists.

The data was published on International Level Crossing Awareness day (ILCAD), an initiative of the International Union of Railways (UIC) of which Iarnród Éireann is a member.

An Garda Síochána plans to introduce up to six Go Safe safety cameras at railway level crossings.

READ MORE

The cameras will record motorists using the crossing and will automatically issue a fine of €160 in respect of speeding, or €80 in respect of breaking a red light. Motorists will be liable for three penalty points for either.

The most frequent locations involved in level crossing incidents are in counties Dublin and Wicklow – Serpentine Avenue in Ballsbridge (five incidents), Sutton (three incidents) and Bray, Claremont, Coolmine and Sandymount (two incidents at each).

The majority of level crossing incidents involve vehicles striking crossing gates or barriers, resulting in damage.

There are currently 861 level crossings on the Iarnród Éireann network, and these are a combination of automated CCTV crossings, manned crossings and unmanned user-operated accommodation crossings.

Iarnród Éireann has closed 134 crossings between 2014 and June 2025, and the company says it is working to eliminate as many level crossings as practicable.

Iarnród Éireann chief executive Jim Meade said: “I welcome the forthcoming roll out of Go Safe cameras at our level crossings. Driver behaviour is becoming more and more problematic at level crossings and I believe these measures will result in improved safety for all, protecting rail and road users alike.”

Almost 300 people die at level crossings across Europe every year and level-crossing incidents account for 1 per cent of road deaths in Europe, and 31 per cent of all rail fatalities.

Ireland’s record remains stronger than the European average, with no level crossing fatalities since 2010.