Passenger cap could mean fares of €1,000 in Dublin, Michael O’Leary says

Air fares at Dublin Airport will climb to more than €1,000 this Christmas if the passenger cap at the facility is not lifted, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has said.

The number of passengers permitted to use the airport is capped at 32 million a year.

Speaking on The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk on Monday, Mr O’Leary said the “insane and stupid” cap would see the country miss out on thousands of tourism jobs.

“If we had a Minister for Transport who was modestly interested in aviation or even modestly interested in economic growth and development, which his own aviation policy is at the heart of, he would fix this,” said Mr O’Leary, who also accused Eamon Ryan of being “gormless”.

He said Dublin Airport could facilitate up to 40 million passengers if the cap were lifted. “Tourism accounts for about 10 per cent or 12 per cent of Ireland’s GDP,” he said. “That’s about 120,000 jobs in this country.

“We’re opening new hotels, we’re developing new restaurants, the Wild Atlantic Way and all of these tourism facilities need continuing growth in visitor numbers and that can only be done in Ireland through the continuation of low-cost air access.

“But the airfares in and out of Dublin this Christmas will be €1,000 return. They’ll be €500 each way.”

Mr O’Leary was also critical of Aer Linus pilots. The result of a ballot of Aer Lingus pilots on possible strike action will be announced later today.

Pilots at Aer Lingus have been voting for a second time on whether they want to take strike action in support of a 24 per cent pay claim after the company raised a legal issue about the original process last week.

The carrier has warned of the potential for significant disruption and a “devastating impact” on customers and families over the summer holiday season.

“I think what they got from the labour court, about 9.5 per cent, is more than fair,” said Mr O’Leary. “It’s certainly ahead of inflation which is two or 3 per cent, and most of the people making the noise here are the senior captains on €250,000 a year.

“I think it’s indefensible. These guys are blackmailing airlines and the public over strikes during the summer. They’ve already been offered a 9.5 percent pay increase.

“If they were baggage handlers you’d have more sympathy, but this is just industrial blackmail.”

However, Mr O’Leary said people “should not panic” about possible strike action. “Aer Lingus regional will continue to operate regional services, Iberia BA will fill in, and the transatlantic airlines,” he said.

“We have about six or eight spare aircrafts, we can certainly add in extra flights but you get very short notice if there’s going to be strikes here.”

“I strongly urge Aer Lingus to stand up to these pilots, and I would strongly urge Aer Lingus pilots if you’re getting €250,000 a year and the labour court has awarded you 9.5 per cent, take it, and negotiate again next year.”