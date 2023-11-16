Man dies after car hits pole in Co Wexford

A man has died following a car crash in Co Wexford this morning

The driver, in his 60s, died when his car crashed at Duffry Gate, Enniscorthy at about 7am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after his car hit a pole. He was the sole occupant in the car.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be conducted. No one else was injured in the crash.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing for witnesses, particularly for camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.