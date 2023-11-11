Brazilian carer who died when truck struck her e-bike remembered as ‘happy and powerful soul’

Josilaine Ribeiro was working as a carer and was on her way to a patient when the crash occurred.

A Brazilian woman who died in a crash with a truck while cycling an e-bike on Monday was a “happy and powerful soul”, according to her friend Sofia Carraro (29).

Josilaine Ribeiro (36) was cycling an e-bike when she collided with a truck on Dolphin’s Barn Bridge about 12:30pm on Monday. She was taken to St James’s Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

She was working as a carer and was on her way to a patient when the crash occurred.

“It is tough to process what happened. I met ‘Josie’ a week after she arrived here. She was a good friend, a really good person. This is unbelievable,” Ms Carraro told The Irish Times.

READ MORE

“There is no other way to talk about her. She was very powerful, happy and was always there to help,” she said.

“Her family is in Rio de Janeiro [Ms Ribeiro’s hometown] and is there waiting for her.

“They are completely devastated,” added Ms Carraro, who is in contact with the victim’s family and is in charge of all formalities and procedures, including the repatriation process.

She said that Ms Ribeiro’s aunt, who lives in Spain, flew to Ireland as soon as she heard what happened.

Mario Sergio Sardinha Junior (34) said that when he heard his friend had died, it was as if his world had stopped.

“I called my mother in Brazil right away, asking for emotional support. I wanted to be dreaming a bad dream. It is such a huge loss, and it will completely change my life and journey here [in Ireland] from now on,” he said.

Also known as Juninho Sardinha, he describes their friendship as “brother and sister” and said she dreamed of working in programming and had no plans to return to Brazil.

“I loved cooking for her very much. She loved my food. I used to cook pasta with sausages so often, and then she begged me to stop because she couldn’t bear eating any more,” he said.

The Brazilian community and Ms Ribeiro’s friends also shared their condolences on social media, with one saying: “Jo thanks for everything. I’ll never forget you. I love you. I’ll be brave and strong like you.”

Another said: “God, what a sadness. After being in an accident myself when I was cycling an e-bike last year, I was completely terrified of cycling around the city. We are so exposed, and the vast majority of cyclists don’t pay the necessary attention to this.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.