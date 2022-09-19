Some Aer Lingus customers experiencing online check in issues

The airline said on Sunday that customers were having issues checking in via its website and mobile app but that they were available again on Monday morning and apologised for the inconvenience. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Aer Lingus has said it is aware that some of its customers are again experiencing issues managing their bookings and checking in online on Monday.

The company said its teams are working to resolve the issue “as soon as possible” and that check-in at the airport remains available for all customers.

The airline said on Sunday that customers were having issues checking in via its website and mobile app but that they were available again on Monday morning and apologised for the inconvenience.

However, in a later statement on social media on Monday, Aer Lingus said: “We are aware that some customers are again experiencing issues managing their bookings and checking in online.

READ MORE

“Our teams are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Check-in at the airport remains available for all customers.”

The airline was heavily criticised earlier this month, amid chaotic scenes at airports in Ireland and overseas following the almost complete collapse of the company’s computer systems.

The widespread IT failure caused 51 flights to be cancelled on September 10th and a further four on September 11th, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of would-be passengers and leading to large queues forming at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus blamed a “major break in connectivity” at its UK-based network provider for downing its cloud-based IT system. The breakdown meant people could not check in online, print out boarding passes, book flights or get anything by way of effective electronic communication from the airline.

As a result, Aer Lingus had to revert to manual methods for checking people in, a move which almost immediately led to large delays and disruption.