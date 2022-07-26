Speeding fines set to double in coming weeks, Minister says

“It’s about asking the public and drivers to have that responsibility themselves. You shouldn’t need to wait for a speed van to slow down or not to use your mobile phone," the Minister said

Fines for speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt are set to double in the coming weeks, the Minister of State for Road Transport has said.

Measures to allow an increase in fines and increase penalty points would be put in place quickly as a result of the significant increase in road deaths this year, Hildegarde Naughton said.

However, increasing penalty points would require primary legislation, she told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland. “That is something we can work on.”

Ms Naughton also revealed evidence from the Road Safety Authority indicated a number of deaths on the roads were as a result of people speeding, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seat belts. This year alone 100,000 such offences had been detected — this was “simply not acceptable”, she said.

The Minister of State said she wanted to bring in a measure to increase fines that would have immediate effect. This would act as a deterrent for people on the roads, particularly in August when people were going on holidays.

“There’s more schoolchildren out and about, and we’re asking people to slow down on our roads and to be extra vigilant, particularly for our pedestrians, cyclists, and vulnerable road users”.

The Government wanted to act fast and put such measures in place immediately which was why this morning 61 new speed camera zones would be rolled out across the country, bringing the total number nationwide to almost 1,400, Ms Naughton said,

‘Pinch points’ across the country had been targeted for enforcement measures by the gardaí, she said. This would be achieved through better campaigning, better messaging, and increased penalties and legislation. The message for motorists was that it was their responsibility to slow down and abide by the rules of the road, added Ms Naughton.

“It’s about asking the public and drivers to have that responsibility themselves. You shouldn’t need to wait for a speed van to slow down or not to use your mobile phone”.

Four people have died in three separate crashes on the State’s roads in recent days. To date this year 88 people have been killed on the roads, an increase of 28 compared to last year.

More to follow