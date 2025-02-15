Jannik Sinner banned from tennis for three months in doping settlement

Jannik Sinner in action for Italy during the Davis Cup Finals in November 2024. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for ITF

World number one Jannik Sinner has accepted an immediate three-month doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said they had reached a settlement on his period of ineligibility, allowing him to return before the French Open in May.

WADA had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal’s decision in August to clear Sinner of wrongdoing after the three-times major winner failed drug tests.

Sinner, who successfully defended his Australian Open crown last month, had tested positive for anabolic agent clostebol which the 23-year-old said had entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy.

Sinner’s ban began on February 9th and will end on May 4th, while he can return to training on April 13th. The French Open main draw is scheduled to begin on May 25th.

READ MORE

“WADA confirms that it has entered into a case resolution agreement in the case of Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, with the player accepting a three-month period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation,” WADA said in a statement on Saturday.

“WADA accepts that Mr Sinner did not intend to cheat and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage.

“However, under the Code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence.”

Jannik Sinner with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

The case was set to be heard by CAS in April and Sinner was in danger of being banned for up to two years.

The Masters tournaments Sinner will miss include Indian Wells, the Miami Open, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

WADA has formally withdrawn its appeal to CAS after they reached a settlement while they did not seek disqualification of his results.

“This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year,” Sinner said in a statement.

“I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love.

“On that basis I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3 month sanction.”

Sinner is the second high-ranked player to accept a doping ban in recent months after world number two Iga Świątek accepted a one-month suspension in November having tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ).

Swiatek had been provisionally suspended from September 12th to October 4th, missing three tournaments as a result, while she also forfeited prize money from the Cincinnati Open, the tournament directly following the test.

Poland's Iga Swiatek during the 2025 WTA Qatar Open quarter-final. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi said Sinner would be welcomed with open arms at the Italian Open, which begins in Rome three days after his ban ends.

“This is the first time that a shameful injustice makes us happy because our first thought is for the boy who sees the end of a nightmare,” Binaghi said.

“This agreement between the two parties certifies Jannik’s innocence, his absolute non-guilt, and finally allows him to calm down and plan his future with a great comeback ... in Rome.”

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who had previously said the two doping incidents were ‘disgusting’ for the sport, said it was a “sad day for tennis” after several other players received longer bans for similar positive tests.

“Obviously Sinner’s team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a three-month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost,” Kyrgios wrote on social media platform X.

“Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist.”

Sinner’s lawyer Jamie Singer said WADA had confirmed the facts determined by the independent tribunal.

“It is clear that Jannik had no intent, no knowledge, and gained no competitive advantage. Regrettably, errors made by members of his team led to this situation,” Singer said.