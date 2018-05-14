Dundalk return to top of Premier Division with Derry City win

Derry City 1 Dundalk 4

Dundalk regained leadership of the Premier Division last night, this thrilling victory over Derry also assisted by Waterford’s failure to win at the Carlisle Grounds.

And while the Lilywhites where worthy victors, the end scoreline flattered as the home side certainly played its part in what proved to be a thrilling game.

Dundalk opened on the front foot with former Derry winger Michael Duffy, making his presence felt on the left flank.

And he was first to threaten with two efforts in as many minutes, crashing a shot into the side netting before bringing the best out of Derry keeper, Ger Doherty, with a powerful drive which was punched clear by the home keeper.

However, despite that early dominance, it was Derry who wasted a clear-cut opportunity in the 10th minute following a superb flowing move.

Aaron McEneff played the ball into Rory Patterson and with his back to goal, the lone striker’s superb touch played Ronan Hale into a one-on-one situation with Gary Rogers, the keeper blocking the shot with his legs from close quarters.

But three minutes later the Brandywell erupted when Derry broke the deadlock through a most unlikely source.

McEneff’s delivery from a corner was not dealt with and Dundalk were punished. The attempted clearance dropped perfectly into the path of Darren Cole and the Derry defender produced a superb strike, the ball screaming into the net from 18 yards.

Early shock

Having taken time to get to grips with that early shock Dundalk were denied an equaliser in the 25th minute when Doherty produced another magnificent save to deny Sean Hoare following a Robbie Benson corner kick.

Continuing to work the ball forward, the visitors deservedly levelled matters when Brian Gartland played a captain’s role when heading Duffy’s delivery firmly home following a corner kick in the 27th minute.

Dundalk responded again five minutes later, the visitors cutting through the home defence and when Jamie McGrath played Benson in he coolly rounded Doherty to put the ‘Lilywhites’ into the driving seat.

Dundalk put the game to bed in the 50th minute following a devastating break from defence and it was Duffy’s involvement which was significant.

Young Jack Doyle’s pass was intercepted by Benson and when Duffy managed to control the pass forward when breaking at pace, he skilfully left a defender in his wake before gleefully guiding the ball home from just inside the penalty area.

Substitute, Krisztain Adorjan, hammered the final nail into the Derry coffin when he drilled the ball home during injury time after fellow substitute Marco Tagbajumi had set him up.

DERRY CITY: Doherty; Cole, Toal, Peers, Doyle (B. Doherty, 68); Hale (McIntyre, 60), McDermott, Low, Curtis (Boyle, 85); McEneff; Patterson.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Poynton (Jarvis, 63), Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Connolly (Adjoran, 80), Benson, Shields, Duffy; McGrath; Hoban (Tagbajumi, 87).

Referee N Doyle (Dublin).