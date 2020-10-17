Cork staring relegation in the face after draw with Waterford

Cork City 0 Waterford 0

Cork City’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Divison took another huge blow as they were held to a 0-0 by Waterford on Saturday night.

The Rebel Army failed to add to their low tally of just eight goals this season and they remain bottom of the table, one point behind Finn Harps who now have two games in hand.

Colin Healy’s side were looking to end a winless run of eight games in all competition – seven of those coming in the league – but in the end they were left to rue a number of missed chances.

Deshane Dalling, Dylan McGlade and substitute Kit Elliott all went close to scoring for the Leesiders while Cian Coleman did find the net in the second half but his header was disallowed as he was adjudged to have committed a foul.

Waterford could’ve snatched it themselves in injury time with former Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy missing three great openings as they missed the chance to climb back above Dundalk and into third in their bid to secure European football for next season.

Cork City: Liam Bossin; Henry Ochieng, Joseph Olowu, Jake O’Brien, Kevin O’Connor; Alec Byrne (Kit Elliott 63), Gearoid Morrissey, Cory Galvin (Cian Bargary 56); Cian Coleman, Dylan McGlade (Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh 79), Deshane Dalling.

Waterford: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power (Tunmise Sobowale 90), Jake Davidson, Robert McCourt, Tyreke Wilson; Will Fitzgerald, Robbie Weir, Niall O’Keeffe, Matthew Smith; Allistar Coote (Will Longbottom 68); Kurtis Byrne (Daryl Murphy 56).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).