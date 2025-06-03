Quarter of Irish people intend to include charities in will, survey finds

One in four people surveyed by the Charities Regulator say they intend to leave something to charity in their will. Stock photograph: Getty

One in four Irish people intend to leave something to charity in their will, according to new research from the Charities Regulator.

Small, local charities may benefit the most from those gifts, given they generate the highest level of trust among 1,000 Irish adults who were surveyed as part of the research. Half of the respondents to the regulator’s online survey, conducted last December, said they donate to local charities, marking a significant increase since 2022. Trust in larger, international charities has declined the most in that time.

There are 11,500 registered charities in Ireland. Those that received the most support over the last year were medical or health-related causes (39 per cent), homeless or refuge services (34 per cent), and local community organisations (31 per cent). Having a personal connection or interest in a particular issue or charity is the most significant factor influencing people who choose to donate.

Seventy-one per cent of respondents believe trust and confidence in a charity is very important if they are to donate, down from 80 per cent who felt this in 2022. About a quarter of those surveyed admitted their confidence in charities has decreased, though this is less than the 37 per cent who said the same three years ago.

Almost two-thirds of respondents said their trust and confidence in charities are unchanged. An Garda Síochána and doctors are the only peer groupings that instil more trust and confidence in the public.

Still, there is strong support for greater transparency around where donated money goes. There was a significant increase in the number of people with concerns around how much charities spend on administration. Respondents said they want more evidence of what charities have achieved and more information made available on their accounts.

Two in five said they want to increase the amount of money they give to charity, while 18 per cent of those surveyed reported donating their time to charity. Given the perception of what constitutes a charitable donation, some people may not be fully aware that they are contributing to various causes.

Madeleine Delaney, chief executive of the Charities Regulator, said the research shows “continued solid” support for Ireland’s charity sector, but “with an important caveat that charities need to be more transparent about their income and how they are spending it to increase public trust and confidence”.

She said the Register of Charities has a record of every charity in Ireland, with an overview of their finances and the activities they undertake.

She encouraged people who donate or are considering donating to find out more about the charity on the register, which can be found at checkacharity.ie.