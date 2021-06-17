Eurozone: Scotland’s opener keeps vaccine rollout in Czech

Scotland’s slow rollout day

Scotland’s vaccination programme had been going quite smoothly, not least at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow where a highly efficient operation meant people queuing didn’t have to wait too long. Until Monday.

“Unusually large queues confronted those due to receive their jabs,” The Scotsman reported. “Noone in the snaking lines could quite understand why. That was until they made it to the booths, which usually number around 20. [but on Monday]only a third of them were staffed. “Seems like a lot of people haven’t turned up for their work today,” said the medic in charge. “I wonder why that is. . . ”.”

It was, of course, purely coincidental that Scotland were opening their Euro 2020 campaign that day, although after that 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic, you’d guess any of the absentee jabbers who just happened to watch the game wished they’d turned up for work instead. If their nerves are in shreds over Friday’s meeting with England the bad news is that it doesn’t kick off until 8pm, half an hour after the vaccination centre closes. So they’ll be free to watch it.

Quote of the day

“You can get a bit of a glow of the win and a bit soft, a bit puddingy when you poke your finger in the belly.” Gareth Southgate on his concerns about his team being over-confident after they beat Croatia. But, really, beyond that, no clue.

Number of the day

31 - That’s the percentage of England, Wales and Scotland fans surveyed by Cheese snack makers Babybel who believe they were good enough to play for their countries. Thank you for that, Babybel.

How many lungs has Kante got?

One of the most asked questions ever about an international footballer: how many lungs has N’Golo Kante? We’re none the wiser due to the variety of estimates that have been proffered. Eg:

Paul Pogba (2018): “He has 15 lungs, he helps the team so much.”

French president Emmanuel Macron when he met Kante last week: “Do you still have three lungs?”

Kante’s team-mate Benjamin Pavard this week: “The guy has six lungs. He never stops.”

Fifteen, three or six? We should really take the word of the man himself, but you suspect his is an underestimation: “I actually have two lungs, like everyone else.”

Word of mouth

“We’re friends. This was nothing big. He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me. We’ve known each other for a long time. I don’t want him to be suspended because of this.” A highly forgiving Paul Pogba after Antonio Rudiger snacked on his back in Tuesday’s France v Germany game.

“You don’t know how to take him because he always looks angry. You’re thinking: ‘is he gonna be mental?’ But he’s not, he’s just calm. That’s just his resting face, looking angry all the time.” Scotland midfielder John McGinn on manager Steve Clarke and the grumpy face nature awarded him.

Foden no match for Gazza

Happily, Paul Gascoigne has been doing a whole heap of media during Euro 2020, raising hopes that he’s coping well with his alcohol battle and putting the scourge behind him.

Is Phil Foden his heir apparent, he was asked?

“No one compares to me. I can beat everyone with my eyes shut - and that’s with a bottle of whiskey inside of us as well and a couple of Bacardi breezers.”

Eh, a work in progress.