Shamrock Rovers wing back Josh Honohan to sign for Lincoln City

Shamrock Rovers wing back Josh Honohan will transfer to English League One club Lincoln City in January, the club has announced.

Josh will be presented to the fans at half-time in the match against Hamrun Spartans tonight so he can say goodbye and the fans show their appreciation for the player.

Honohan joined Rovers at the beginning of 2024 from Cork City and enjoyed two outstanding seasons with the club, playing 94 times and scoring 10 goals.

While known as a centre back when he signed, Honohan showed great versatility in his game and played his best and most effective football for Rovers as a marauding and powerful left wing back, showing both defensive solidity and attacking threats in terms of goals and assists.

The 24-year-old leaves Rovers a domestic double winner, a member of the PFAI team of the season in both 2024 and 2025 and was called into the Irish senior international squad in 2025.

“We all wish Josh every success at Lincoln City, and beyond, in his future career,” the Rovers statement said.