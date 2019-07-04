Gianluigi Buffon rejoins Juventus on a one-year deal

41-year-old returns to the Old Lady after one season with Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Buffon with supporters ahead of his Juventus medical. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

Gianluigi Buffon with supporters ahead of his Juventus medical. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

 

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned “home” after rejoining Juventus on a one-year contract.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden 17 years with the Serie A champions before moving to Paris St Germain last summer.

World Cup winner Buffon, who underwent a medical on Thursday morning, arrives on a free transfer after lifting the Ligue 1 title during his single season in France.

“After a year away from Turin, Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus after penning in a one-year contract which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2020,” read a statement on Juve’s official website.

“Buffon is back home!”

Buffon was capped 176 times by his country and tasted World Cup glory under Marcello Lippi in 2006.

In addition to his international success, he won nine Serie A titles and four Italian cups with Juve after signing from Parma in 2001.

Buffon will be managed by former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and play alongside ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in Turin.

He becomes the club’s third free transfer of the summer following the arrivals of Wales international Ramsey and former PSG team-mate Adrien Rabiot.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.