Tottenham end managerial talks with Gennaro Gattuso

Unclear whether the online backlash from Spurs fans had an impact on decision

David Hytner

Tottenham will not be appointing Genarro Gattuso as their new manager. Photo: Cesare Abbate/EPA

Tottenham will not be appointing Genarro Gattuso as their new manager. Photo: Cesare Abbate/EPA

 

Tottenham have broken off talks with their latest managerial target, Gennaro Gattuso, as their protracted search for a permanent successor to José Mourinho took its latest turn.

Gattuso had left Fiorentina on Thursday after a disagreement over transfer policy, having been in the manager’s position there for just over three weeks, and entered discussions with Spurs.

There had been a feeling at Tottenham that a deal with the free agent would be swiftly agreed but the club, now working with Fabio Paratici as the managing director of football, have moved away from Gattuso.

Gattuso, who has most notably managed Napoli and Milan, is the latest in an increasingly long line of candidates sounded out, only for negotiations to falter. It is unclear whether an online backlash by Spurs fans against his potential appointment was a factor.

Earlier this week Tottenham were close to appointing Paulo Fonseca after a contract had been verbally agreed with the former Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk manager, only for the deal to collapse, according to sources close to him, because of issues relating to tax.

Fonseca was unhappy that tax breaks he had enjoyed in Italy would not apply in the UK. Spurs have said that finance was not an issue.

Spurs, who dismissed Mourinho on April 19th and finished the season under the rookie interim Ryan Mason, have failed to land a number of targets. They called off talks with Antonio Conte after thinking they were close to a deal and interest in candidates including Hansi Flick and Mauricio Pochettino has come to nothing. Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Julian Nagelsmann, who joined Bayern Munich, have also been on the list. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.