Manchester United to raise offer for Jadon Sancho to €85m

The Dortmund attacker has yet to start a game for England at Euro 2020

Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho is currently part of England’s squad at Euro 2020, although he has been restricted to a single short substitute appearance. Photograph: Carl Recine/EPA

Manchester United have indicated to Borussia Dortmund that they are prepared to raise their offer for Jadon Sancho to £73m (€85m) as they close in on the sigining of the England forward.

Negotiations with Dortmund have been ongoing for several weeks after United refused to match the German club’s valuation last summer, with the 21-year-old former Manchester City player thought to be available for £77.5m (€90m).

But with Sancho already having agreed personal terms on a five-year deal worth about £350,000 a week, it is understood that United’s latest offer could tempt Dortmund into doing business for a player who has two years left on his contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær wants to improve his side’s chances of winning the Premier League by signing a right-sided forward. Sancho is currently part of England’s squad at Euro 2020, although he has been restricted to a single short substitute appearance against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Sancho has scored 50 goals in 137 games for Dortmund, plus three goals in 20 caps for England. City are believed to be entitled to a 15 per cent sell-on fee for the player who was sold to Dortmund in 2017 for £8m. - Guardian

