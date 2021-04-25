Man United draw a blank in niggly clash with Leeds

Leeds 0 Manchester United 0

Manchester United are now 12 points ahead of West Ham in fifth place with only 15 left to play for so a Champions League berth is near to being secured for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side. This and Harry Maguire handing Fred a colourful roasting (invective was used) with 72 minutes gone are the headlines from a goalless draw that was a tale of each United - Leeds were profligate, too - suffering from malfunctioning radar.

Fred being given a telling off by his captain was a telling sign of the visitors’ frustration: they had enough chances to finish Marcelo Bielsa’s team off but in Dan James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood had a frontline whose shooting boots lacked potency.

The same issue plagued Leeds who though their centre-forward, Patrick Bamford, was starved all afternoon, also had opportunities to follow beating Manchester City and drawing with Liverpool by taking all three points here. A few minutes after the Maguire-Fred contretemps Solskjær threw on Paul Pogba - for James - in an attempt to snatch victory, the Frenchman being followed by Edinson Cavani late on.

Marcus Rashford takes a free-kick during Manchester United’s draw with Leeds. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/EPA

It did not work though his men continued to look the likelier to break the deadlock. By the close a point apiece was the right outcome. It means Bielsa’s team move up a place into a highly creditable ninth - on 49 points, ahead of Arsenal - and Solskjær’s unit are eight better off than Leicester, in second.

For the Norwegian and his players thoughts now turn to Thursday’s visit of Roma to Old Trafford in the Europa League semi-final first leg. With Manchester City 10 points clear as they close in on a fifth Premier League title, the continent’s second tier club competition is United’s last hope of breaking a four-year trophy drought this season. - Guardian