Heimir Hallgrímsson names three uncapped players in Ireland play-off squad

Heimir Hallgrímsson has named three uncapped players for the Nations League relegation play-off against Bulgaria. Photograph: Jussi Eskola/Soccrates/Getty Images

Heimir Hallgrímsson has named three uncapped players in the Republic of Ireland squad for the Nations League relegation play-off against Bulgaria.

Jimmy Dunne from Queens Park Rangers and Watford duo James Abankwah and Rocco Vata are in line to make their debuts in the first-leg next Thursday in Plovdiv or at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday week.

Vata has impressed since moving from Celtic to the English Championship this season with the 19-year-old sparking interest from his father Rudi Vata’s country Albania.

Vata senior won 59 caps for Albania between 1990 and 2001 with his son qualifying for Ireland via his Howth-born grandmother. The teenager can also play for Scotland and Montenegro but he has played for Ireland through the age grades since under-15.

READ MORE

Sinclair Armstrong is also included and in line to win his second cap after impressing Hallgrímsson at Bristol City this season.

Tom Cannon, Liam Scales and Andrew Omobamidele were not considered due to an injury list that also includes Chiedozie Ogbene, Festy Ebosele and Sammie Szmodics.

Former Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is on stand by as Hallgrímsson rewarded the form of other right backs, Matt Doherty at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jake O’Brien at Everton.

Shamrock Rovers wing back Josh Honohan is also on stand-by, while Gavin Bazunu returns to the squad having recovered from achilles surgery.

Nathan Collins is expected to continue as Ireland captain.

Republic of Ireland squad - Uefa Nations League

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Middlesbrough, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liége, on loan from Southampton).

Defenders: Jake O’Brien (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), James Abankwah (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Rocco Vata (Watford).