Heimir Hallgrimsson stands down as Iceland manager

51-year-old steered nation to their maiden World Cup while working as a dentist
Heimir Hallgrimsson has stood down as manager of Iceland. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Heimir Hallgrimsson has stepped down from his role as Iceland coach in the wake of their historic World Cup finals appearance last month.

The FA of Iceland said the 51-year-old, who replaced Lars Lagerback in sole charge after Euro 2016, had taken the decision “at his own request”.

Under Hallgrimsson — who continued to work as a dentist while in the job — Iceland drew their first World Cup match against Argentina but were eliminated at the group stage after defeats to Nigeria and Croatia.

Hallgrimsson was initially appointed as Lagerback’s assistant in 2011 but became joint-manager in 2014, helping to mastermind his side’s famous Euro 2016 win over England.

In a statement on Twitter the FA of Iceland said: “[We] can now confirm that Heimir Hallgrimsson will not continue as head coach of the Icelandic men’s national team.

“Hallgrimsson steps down as Iceland coach at his own request after seven years in the job, having joined in 2011.”

