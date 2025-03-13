Europa League round-up: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick sends Manchester United through

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his second penalty during the Europa League Round of 16 second leg against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Bruno Fernandes netted a hat-trick as Manchester United eased to a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad to reach the Europa League quarter-finals and Tottenham Hotspur advanced after a 3-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

United will face Lyon in the last eight after the French side strolled to a 4-0 win over Steaua Bucharest.

After a 1-1 draw in Spain, United were a goal down after 10 minutes when Matthijs de Ligt fouled Mikel Oyarzabal and Oyarzabal converted from the spot. But the hosts levelled six minutes later with a penalty of their own scored by Fernandes after Igor Zubeldia had fouled Rasmus Hojlund.

Another spot-kick gave United the lead five minutes after the interval, with Aritz Elustondo adjudged to have fouled Patrick Dorgu and Fernandes again made no mistake.

After Sociedad were reduced to 10 men when Jon Aramburu fouled Joshua Zirkzee, Fernandes completed his hat-trick and Diogo Dalot wrapped up a 5-2 aggregate victory for United in added time.

Spurs' season effectively hinged on whether they could overturn a 1-0 deficit against AZ Alkmaar in the third meeting between the sides in this year’s competition.

They managed it thanks to two goals by Wilson Odobert, the French youngster’s first for the club since joining in August.

Odobert opened the scoring in the 26th minute after a poor clearance by AZ’s Wouter Goes and the hosts moved ahead on aggregate three minutes after the break when Son Heung-min set up James Maddison for a side-footed finish into the corner.

AZ were gifted a way back in to the tie in the 63rd minute when Peer Koopmeiners took advantage of a defensive error to fire a shot past Guglielmo Vicario.

But Odobert struck again in the 74th minute to ease the home jitters, finishing off a flowing Tottenham attack down the left from close range.

Spurs will next face Eintracht Frankfurt who eased to a 6-2 aggregate win over Ajax after a 4-1 home victory in which Mario Gotze scored twice.

Lyon, 3-1 up from the first leg, cruised into the quarter-finals, with Ernest Nuamah and Georges Mikautdze both scoring twice.

Bilbao beat AS Roma 3-1, the Italian side reduced to 10 men after Mats Hummels was shown an early red card and the hosts' Nico Williams scored twice either side of Yuri Berchiche’s goal.

Roma’s Leandro Paredes converted a late penalty but the Spanish side advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

Lazio, 2-1 up from the first leg against Viktoria Plzen, went behind to a Pavel Sulc goal early in the second half but scraped through with a 1-1 draw and a 3-2 aggregate win thanks to Alessio Romagnoli’s late header.

The Italians will next meet Bodo/Glimt who lost 2-1 at Olympiacos but advanced 4-2 on aggregate