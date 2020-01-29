Callum Robinson joins West Brom on loan

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has joined Championship promotion contenders West Brom until the end of the season. The Northampton-born forward, who turns 25 on Sunday, could make his debut this weekend.

Robinson only moved to Sheffield United from Preston in the summer window and had featured 19 times in all competitions for the Premier League club.

The highlight of his time there, though, was the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge back in late August, when he scored one and provided the assist for the other, and he while he was coming on from the bench late in matches on a reasonably regular basis more recently, he had not actually started a league game since late October.

Part of his problem may have been the importance to the Sheffield United of fellow Ireland international David McGoldrick who, despite a lack of goals, has become central to the way the team plays and won many plaudits for his performance. His status as an automatic starter was one of the factors that has served to limit Robinson’s opportunities although the latter’s own lack of goals will not have helped his case and United are reported to be on the brink of signing Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic who is currently playing his football in China.

Having done so well previously at Preston, however, Robinson will now be aiming to get a great deal more football in a West Brom side that is sitting just off the top of the Championship.

The team is just two points behind Leeds United in the second automatic qualifying position although a poor recent run of results, during which they have taken just four points from seven games, has clearly prompted manager Slaven Bilic to broaden his options and Robinson could well make his debut in the home game against Luton on Saturday.