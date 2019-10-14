Alisson to make Liverpool comeback against United

Liverpool will have Alisson available for the visit to Manchester United on Sunday after their first-choice goalkeeper stepped up his recovery from injury during the international break.

The Premier League leaders have been without their influential keeper since the opening game of the season but, nine weeks after damaging a calf muscle against Norwich, the 27-year-old is expected to reclaim his place at Old Trafford.

Alisson has undergone an intensive and individually tailored training programme over the past week without repercussions. The Brazil international, named Uefa’s goalkeeper of 2018-19 during his injury lay-off, is fit to replace Adrián, who has proven an impressive deputy for Jürgen Klopp’s side and boasts a 100 per cent record in the Premier League as a Liverpool player.

Mohamed Salah, who sustained an ankle injury against Leicester before the international break, is also expected to be fit for Sunday. - Guardian