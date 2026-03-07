Eberechi Eze staggers Mansfield and sends Arsenal into FA Cup quarter-finals

FA Cup fifth round: Mansfield Town 1 (Evans 50) Arsenal 2 (Madueke 41, Eze 66)

The main stand at the oldest professional football ground in the world shook. It was the moment to ignite Mansfield Town dreams, a goal from the substitute Will Evans early in the second half to hint at something extraordinary.

It ought to have been a mismatch. Quadruple-chasing Arsenal, the top team in England and Europe so far this season, against the one that sits 16th in League One. It was anything but and now Evans had cancelled out Noni Madueke’s first-half opener.

The Mansfield fans were delirious; disbelieving, too. Nigel Clough’s team, after all, cannot buy a league win at present. It was only the fifth time that Mansfield had reached the FA Cup fifth round; the previous occasion was in 1975. Was one of the biggest results in their history about to play out?

Arsenal cut through the romance. They had the outstanding player on the pitch in the 16-year-old midfielder Max Dowman – a celebration of drive and balance – and they had the answers.

It said plenty about the outstanding collective effort from Mansfield that Mikel Arteta had to turn to one of his big guns on the bench. He introduced Eberechi Eze, the hero of last season’s final for Crystal Palace, just after the hour. Minutes later, Eze had fizzed a shot high into the Mansfield net from the edge of the area to break their hearts.

Mansfield fought until the end and there was a half-chance for the substitute Oliver Irow in stoppage-time. The header, though, was too close to Kepa Arrizabalaga and Arsenal could tick off a difficult assignment on a what was a tricky pitch.

Arteta had rotated heavily after the midweek win at Brighton – as he was always going to do. It was nine changes, with the headline item being a full debut for the 16-year-old Marli Salmon in defence. For Dowman, also 16, it was a second career start. What was more surprising was Arteta’s system. It was best classified as 3-1-5–1 with Christian Nørgaard in front of the back three; Dowman, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard a fluid trio in central midfield. It did not work.

Max Dowman of Arsenal is challenged by Jon Russell of Mansfield Town. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

When Trossard was forced off in the 38th minute, Arteta brought on Piero Hincapié and switched to 4-3-3. Almost immediately Arsenal went in front. Madueke saw a shot kept out by Liam Roberts but when he tried again from the edge of the area after Gabriel Martinelli worked it back to him, the ball fizzed high past the goalkeeper.

Clough had promised that his players would “make it as uncomfortable as possible” for Arsenal and he could be delighted at how they rose to the challenge. They did not show Arteta’s team too much respect. They were physical and direct but there was a commitment, as well, to playing their football, to having a go. If there was a forward pass to be played, they played it. If there was a shooting opportunity, they shot.

Rhys Oates was a barrelling presence up front while the captain, Louis Reed, led by example in midfield. Reed extended Arrizabalaga on 12 minutes after Oates had got around Cristhian Mosquera and, on the second phase, Oates saw an effort deflect past the post. Shortly afterwards, Tyler Roberts was just off target and there was also the moment in the 33rd minute when Oates beat Riccardo Calafiori to drill over a low ball. Arrizabalaga’s handling was sound. Arsenal’s back three looked raw and vulnerable.

Dowman was gloriously easy on the eye, his touch so true, those beautifully balanced feints allowing him to canter away from opponents – especially in tight spaces. He was a persistent threat, able to beat his man on either side. He blew an early one-on-one with the goalkeeper and banged another shot straight at Roberts on the half-hour after initiating a smart Arsenal counter.

Mansfield believed that there was something in it for them. Apart from Dowman, it did not feel as though there was too much for them to fear. The equaliser came when Salmon left a back pass short for Mosquera and Evans nipped in. He surged up the inside left channel to slam a low finish past Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal were not down for long. Dowman almost restored their lead after a scintillating switch of feet; again, Liam Roberts saved his shot. Mansfield also had Kyle Knoyle to thank for a goalline clearance to deby Gabriel Jesus after another Dowman burst.

Eze had replaced the ineffective Havertz by then and he would make the difference. Arsenal had the chances for a third goal as Mansfield went for broke. Clough’s team departed with pride and plenty of plaudits. – Guardian