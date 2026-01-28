Stephen Bradley says Shamrock Rovers close to accepting a bid for Michael Noonan

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has said the club will not stand in the way of Michael Noonan leaving the champions ahead of the new League of Ireland season, providing a move is right for all parties.

The 17-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in Irish football. He also made his mark on the international stage last year, scoring three goals for Ireland at the Under-17 World Cup and hitting the mark for Ireland’s Under-21s.

German club Hoffenheim had an initial bid of €1 million rejected by the Hoops earlier this month. They have returned with improved offers since then, the latest of which is close to Rovers’ valuation of at least double that opening offer. Celtic and Chelsea have also been linked with the teenager.

Speaking at the launch of the new season on Wednesday, Bradley refused to rule out Noonan leaving before Monday’s UK and European transfer deadline. He confirmed interested clubs are now much closer to meeting Shamrock Rovers’ valuation of the striker, who signed a fresh contract with the Dublin club over the close season.

Bradley said: “If the right offer comes in and the club accepts it, and more importantly if Michael feels it’s the right offer for him and the right next step, then he might not be here on Monday.

“It’s not just about us accepting a bid. It’s about Michael being comfortable with where that is and wanting to do that as the next step.

“It’s a big, big decision and not something to be rushed because of a deadline. Michael’s career and life is too important for something to be rushed. But if it all aligned and Michael came in at the weekend and said I’m going to X, Y or Z, there would be no issues with that.”

Owen Elding is on his way out of Sligo Rovers after a €400,000 deal was agreed with Hibernian. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Of those improved offers being tabled for Noonan, Bradley continued: “Clubs are really close now. It’s quite normal at the start that clubs lowball like they do. What’s really pleasing is that Michael and his mam have been really strong with us and have said they are very comfortable with what you decide. If there’s no movement in this window because the valuation is not met, we’re comfortable with that.”

Shamrock Rovers are closing in on two or three new signings, with Bradley confirming deals are close to being completed in the coming days. But while former Ireland international Sean Maguire is a target, Cork City have told Rovers they will not sell the 31-year-old striker.

Bradley said: “[Our offer] was rejected quite some time back and that was as far as it went. Cork City have the player under contract and they are adamant that he is staying at Cork.

“There is nothing to do there. We were told he is not for sale. You can’t buy someone who is not for sale. I was always of the opinion that every player in the world is for sale. Supposedly not. But that is Cork’s business.”

Elsewhere, Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have agreed a deal of at least €400,000 plus add-ons with Sligo Rovers for Owen Elding. The 19-year-old forward scored 16 goals for Sligo Rovers in all competitions last year and won the PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year award.

Some Sligo supporters reckon the club should have negotiated a bigger fee for Elding, but manager John Russell said: “It’s the club that negotiated that; I’ve nothing to do with that. I just work with the players.

“He’s going to be signing for Hibs, the clubs agreed a deal. When you’ve got a player of his talent and ability, and with what he’s shown last year, you knew there was always a chance of losing him – it was just when.

“We’re less than two weeks out from the start of the season, so it’s never ideal to lose a player then. That’s a challenge for us, but Owen is a fantastic player and this is a good move for him. It’s a good level where he can play and I think he can go to another level again.”