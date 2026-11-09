Arsene Wenger considering opposing Gianni Infantino for Fifa presidency

Arsene Wenger is considering whether to put himself forward as a candidate for the Fifa presidency, opposing Gianni Infantino. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Arsene Wenger is considering whether to put himself forward as a candidate for the Fifa presidency.

The former Arsenal manager, 77, remains in the mix as one of a number of candidates Uefa could give its backing to as it seeks to put up a credible alternative to incumbent Gianni Infantino.

However, Wenger is not yet seen as the preferred candidate, with others still being evaluated as well. It is understood he is still undecided over whether to run.

L’Équipe reported at the weekend that Wenger is “tempted” to run, and has been deliberating for several weeks.

Wenger’s reputation within football and close knowledge of the Fifa administration would make him a formidable opponent for Infantino if he did choose to go for it, with the Frenchman having served as Fifa’s chief of global football development since 2019.

Uefa is expected to hold meetings of its executive committee as well as gather together its member national associations this coming week to hold further discussions on who should get Europe’s support.

Infantino’s position appeared under threat in the summer when his plans to sell a minority stake in a World Cup company, Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE), to private investors came to light.

The plan was rejected by three continental confederations, including Uefa, and even though Infantino later abandoned it, the European body said it had “lost confidence” in the Swiss and has since been working to identify someone to run against him.

Wenger spoke out about the FFE plan on August 4th, saying he was “not involved” in it and first became aware of it through media reports.

He added: “The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent Fifa that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity.”

Kozo Tashima, the honorary president of the Japanese Football Association (JFA), announced on Thursday he would run for the presidency.

Infantino has recovered and has rallied support from Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America. On Friday, he also received the backing of the member nations of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

The election for the next Fifa president will take place at the Fifa Congress in Rabat, Morocco on March 18th next year.