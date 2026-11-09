Shooting business challenges seizure of ‘firearms-adjacent’ equipment by customs

The High Court heard claims that the plaintiff has been subjected to a 'sustained campaign of obstruction' of his commercial activities by customs officers.

A shooting and hiking retailer is challenging an “unreasonable” decision by customs officers to seize “firearms-adjacent” equipment he had ordered to be shipped to Ireland.

Lawyers for Barry Ryder said the items ordered are gun “chassis”, which are not prohibited under relevant legislation and are not essential to the workings of any firearm.

In papers submitted to the High Court, Ryder said he has been subjected to a “sustained campaign of obstruction” of his commercial activities by the “unreasonable and unlawful classification” imposed by customs officers on the items he sought to import.

Judge Mary Rose Gearty on Monday granted Ryder permission to challenge the seizure of the equipment by Irish customs officers. Permission was granted on an ex parte basis, with only Ryder represented.

Ryder, of The Heath Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, took his action against the Revenue Commissioners, with the Minister for Justice named as a notice party. Ryder is the owner of Tullamore-based retailer, Be Outdoors.

James B Dwyer, instructed by solicitors William Egan & Associates, counsel for Ryder, said his client was seeking orders from the court quashing both the letters of seizure issued in April and the actual seizures of four consignments of equipment as part of his business.

Ryder retails a large variety of hiking, camping, cycling, hunting and shooting equipment for those engaged in outdoor recreational activities and pursuits, the court heard.

He further seeks an order from the court directing the release of the seized gun chassis.

Ryder submits he provides ear protectors, gun-cleaning equipment, lamps, magazines, shooting mats, stocks and chassis, in an “extensive product range” and has experienced licensing knowledge.

He set up his business in 2020 and was previously employed by a registered firearms dealer and sports retailer “in the course of which he was expertly educated in firearms-licensing regulations and legislation”.

Ryder submits he has a “full understanding of licensing issues, including importation and exportation of firearms, firearm accessories and essential component parts and non-essential component parts”.

The four consignments of chassis parts for firearms were for recreational use only but were, he submits, seized by customs officers without adequate explanation, despite his inquiries.

After years of consistent consultation with the Department of Justice, Ryder said he received “accurate and reliable” advice that included what accessories he could trade under licensing laws.

Ryder also seeks a court declaration that the seized items be returned “forthwith” as there has been no “properly reasoned decision delivered” to him for the “bizarre and contradictory” decisions made in response to his “reasonable questions” over the matters

The case returns in December.