Irish player tracker: Nathan Collins struggles for Brentford against Fulham

Now that the dust has settled after a difficult international break, it should have been a chance for many Irish players to prove a point – but instead it turned into a strange weekend, with too many struggling to make an impact.

Starting on a positive note, it was a strong weekend for Evan Ferguson, who returned to Roma’s starting line-up in the Rome derby away to Lazio on Sunday morning. Ferguson played 66 minutes in the 1-0 victory and looked bright throughout, even if his wait for a first competitive goal in Italy continues. His hold-up play and link-up work gave Roma a platform, allowing them to stay high and relieve pressure. While the goal hasn’t come yet, it feels only a matter of time.

More good news came in Italy on Friday as Corrie Ndaba made his Serie A debut for Lecce, coming on at halftime in a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari. The left-back delivered a steady 45 minutes and will remember the occasion as a milestone. Still at the start of his top-flight career, Ndaba will be eager to build on it and stake a claim for Ireland if he can earn regular minutes.

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes in the Premier League on Saturday. At Molineux, Matt Doherty was a surprise absentee as Wolves lost 3-1 to Leeds. With no injury reported, his omission is worrying, especially as calls grow for him to be dropped from the Ireland squad after some disappointing displays. Nathan Collins also struggled massively for Brentford in a 3-1 defeat to Fulham, caught out of position and offering little support to Caoimhín Kelleher.

Alex Iwobi puts Fulham level! ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Top35WJYS4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2025

Steadier news came from Liverpool, where Jake O’Brien completed 90 minutes at right-back in a 2-1 Merseyside Derby loss. Defensively solid, he still frustrates with long throw-ins that rarely threaten. Seamus Coleman remained an unused substitute for Everton. Over at Turf Moor, Josh Cullen impressed once again, captaining Burnley to a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

In Scotland, the Cup dominated. On Sunday, Celtic eased past Partick Thistle 4-0, with Liam Scales heading home to continue his fine form. On the opposite side, Daniel O’Reilly endured a difficult afternoon as Thistle struggled against Celtic. Killian Phillips played all 120 minutes in extra time for his side at Rugby Park on Friday, while Roland Idowu came off the bench to slot a decisive penalty in the shoot-out win for St Mirren over Kilmarnock.

Celtic's Liam Scales scores with a header. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Sunday also saw Irish players making their mark across Europe, where it was especially positive to see Joe Hodge and Andrew Omobamidele back from injury. Hodge played an hour as Tondela earned just their second point against Estrela Amadora, and Omobamidele featured for 15 minutes in Strasbourg’s away win over Paris FC.

Festy Ebosele added 60 minutes for İstanbul Başakşehir in a 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor. Armstrong Okoflex scored twice in Bulgaria for Botev Plovdiv in a 3-1 win over Septemvri in his second start for the club. And in Germany’s third tier, Conor Noss thought he had struck a 90th-minute winner for Duisburg, only for Havelse to equalise seconds later – though Duisburg remain top after six wins from seven.

In the lower leagues of the EFL, several Irish players scored on Saturday. Evan Weir netted twice as Walsall beat Tranmere 4-2. Callum Robinson scored his first league goal of the season despite Bradford winning 3-1. At Port Vale, Ronan Curtis converted a 97th-minute penalty to seal a win over Mansfield Town. Aaron Drinan continued his hot streak, scoring seven goals in nine games as Salford edged Swindon 3-2.

It wasn’t a blockbuster weekend, but there were still bright spots. Ferguson’s steady development, Ndaba’s breakthrough, Okoflex’s goals, and Drinan’s consistency show the Irish abroad can inspire hope even in mixed circumstances.

Player of the Week – Evan Weir (Walsall)

Evan Weir starred as Walsall beat Tranmere 4-2, scoring twice to take his season tally to three goals in seven games. Defensively, he was excellent on the left of a back three, completing seven clearances and blocking two shots. Offensively, he added two key passes – one leading into a big chance – alongside his two world-class goals, making him the standout performer abroad at the weekend

Goal of the Week – Evan Weir (Walsall)

It couldn’t be anyone else this week – Evan Weir takes Goal of the Week. While his volley could easily make the top three, it was his free-kick that stood out. From the right-hand side, he whipped the ball into the top-left corner, leaving Irishman Joe Murphy with no chance. Pure class from his left boot, and not his first free-kick of the season.

Evan Weir that is MAGIC!🪄



Weir only scores worldies🇮🇪😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hNGJgdif72 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) September 20, 2025

Stat of the Week – Joe Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) 44 Years and 30 Days

Despite Evan Weir claiming Player and Goal of the Week, Stat of the Week goes to opposition goalkeeper Joe Murphy for Tranmere Rovers. At 44 years and 30 days, he made his third League Two start of the season, breaking his own record as the oldest Irishman to play in the EFL. On Saturday, he produced four excellent saves, only beaten by Weir’s two unstoppable strikes. A true professional, Murphy continues to perform at an exceptional level.