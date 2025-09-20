Liverpool take Merseyside derby against Everton to keep up 100% record

Premier League: Liverpool 2 [Gravenberch 10; Ekitiké 29] Everton 2 [Gueye 58]

On paper, at least, Liverpool have thus far achieved perfection with a fifth win in as many Premier League games to keep them looking down on everyone else but they are yet to find their best form. There was a rare lack of late drama in their Merseyside derby triumph over Everton, instead having to cling on to secure the points.

After a swashbuckling first half which saw Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitiké create a two-goal lead for the champions, Everton were awoken and got back into the match thanks to Idrissa Gueye. From then on the visitors were the better team and caused Liverpool plenty of problems but David Moyes left Anfield for the 21st time without a Premier League victory.

Everton approached the game cautiously, putting everyone in blue behind the ball whenever Liverpool were in possession. Moyes plotted a pragmatic game plan in the hope of keeping the league leaders quiet.

Liverpool took advantage of how deep their opponents were, enjoying the vast majority of possession. An early goal felt almost inevitable and it came within 10 minutes when Gravenberch broke through the defensive lines to reach a bouncing Mohamed Salah cross, which he hooked beyond Jordan Pickford with expert technique.

There were glimpses of promise for Everton to get back into the game. Playing in a direct fashion, Beto was hassling the Liverpool centre backs and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired wide after a neat exchange with Jack Grealish, but these are the chances that need to be taken at Anfield.

Ekitiké proved that soon after. The composure of Gravenberch has been central to Liverpool’s success this season. Like for his own goal, a gap between the left centre back and full back was exposed with a precision pass from the Dutchman, which Eiktiké latched on to and sent under Pickford.

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is tackled by Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the Premier League match at Anfield. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool have enjoyed two-goal leads before this season and made life difficult for themselves. With Gravenberch controlling play, Everton were not able to push back as often as required. Beto fired an Iliman Ndiaye cross wide but otherwise the hosts were comfortable, despite the Toffees pushing their wingers further forward in an attempt to pressurise the full backs.

Reunited with the Premier League-winning duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield for the first time this season, with Florian Wirtz left on the bench, Gravenberch and his partners showed the understanding they had built up over time. They know where one another will be and when to make runs, something that Wirtz is still learning about. The Dutchman is one of the most efficient distributors in England and keeps Liverpool moving forward but also has the defensive intelligence and muscle to stifle opponents.

Come the second half, Everton sent on Thierno Barry for Beto and returned to the more expansive football they had shown in early games. Finding a route back into a match against a side of Liverpool’s quality is an inevitably difficult task and pushing to reduce the deficit opened up the fixture, surprisingly to Everton’s benefit.

Liverpool’s vulnerability at full back was once again exposed as Grealish eased his way past Conor Bradley, before chipping a cross to the back post to the unmarked Ndiaye who laid it off to Gueye, who cannoned the ball into the back of the net. The shot was struck so powerfully, Alisson did not have time to react. Everton had hope and Liverpool had more questions about their ability to hold on to leads.

Alexander Isak was called upon with 24 minutes to go for his Premier League debut for Liverpool as Arne Slot sought another goal to settle the result. Like against Atlético Madrid, the nerves were growing inside Anfield in the knowledge that defensive reliability is currently a problem. Grealish kept attacking Bradley with the ambition of repeating his earlier trick, while Ndiaye was becoming more direct with his running in to make the Liverpool players chase towards their own goal.

Liverpool were giving away cheap fouls, often because they were unable to cope with Grealish’s dribbling. The Everton wide man was showing why he was so successful at Manchester City with his energy and ability to move at speed with the ball at his feet. Everton were having the better of the attacking play and Liverpool were once again creaking but held on. – Guardian