Celtic striker Johnny Kenny called up to Ireland squad to replace Troy Parrott

Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has been added to Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland squad in place of Troy Parrott for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and away to Armenia on Tuesday, September 9th.

Parrott’s injury or his period of recovery have not been revealed by the FAI or his Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

In two appearances off the bench for Celtic this season, Kenny has scored one goal although the Sligo native was not included in the matchday squad that drew 0-0 against Rangers on Sunday.

Kenny scored 20 goals for Shamrock Rovers during his second loan stint with the Tallaght club last season.

Adam Idah was also absent from Brendan Rodgers’ team as he held talks with Swansea City about a return to the EFL Championship.

Idah will be late into camp this week as he finalises the transfer following a difficult start to the season that saw the Scottish champions fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Chiedozie Ogbene will also miss training today in Abbotstown as he finalises a loan move away from Ipswich Town to Sheffield United.

Ogbene was left out of the Ipswich squad that drew 2-2 with Derby County on Saturday, and his availability for Ireland against Hungary had been cast in doubt following comments made by his club manager Kieran McKenna over the weekend.

“There is a possibility [Ogbene] goes out on loan,” said McKenna. “After a significant injury [achilles tendon last year], the priority for him is getting rhythm into his game time and minutes. We want him to get into an environment that gets him back to his very best.”

By signing Kasey McAteer from Leicester City, Ipswich appear to have replaced Ogbene on the right wing for their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

McAteer is also included in the 23-man Ireland squad that gathered in camp on Sunday evening.

The international players’ arrival at the Castleknock hotel yesterday coincided with Brian Kerr hosting a reunion for the Ireland under-16 side that won the 1998 European Championships.

Ireland’s assistant head coach John O’Shea and the late Liam Miller were both part of the only Irish side to win a major tournament when they beat Italy 2-1 in the final.