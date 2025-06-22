Damien Duff resigns as Shelbourne manager, according to reports

Damien Duff has suddenly left his role as manager of League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shelbourne before tomorrow’s visit to Waterford, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The former Ireland international resigned and players were informed of the development at a meeting on Sunday morning, the report said.

It comes after Duff questioned the team’s motivation and preparation after their 1-0 defeat at home to Derry City. Shelbourne play Linfield in the Champions League first round in a fortnight.

“I prepared for the game today like I was a professional footballer. My wife probably cursed me at times. Three-hour siesta, ate really well, focused my mind.

“I would like to really, really know how many of my players prepared like me or as well as me, which is damning.

“There was a severe lack of energy, real flatness, severe lack of quality and you are going to get nowhere.”

He said training was awful on Thursday before the game.

“It’s my energy that has driven the players for four years. I’ve offered them the dressingroom for them to lead this show, this steam train. They’ve never really done it.

“You never know with us any more, which is damning. It’s damning on me because I’m the manager.

“So what comes on Monday, who knows? Absolutely, who knows?”

Shels sit sixth in the Premier Division, 15 points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Duff’s representatives and Shelbourne FC have been contacted for comment.