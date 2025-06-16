Cardiff appoint Brian Barry-Murphy as new head coach on three-year deal

Cardiff have confirmed the appointment of Brian Barry-Murphy as their new head coach. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Cardiff have confirmed the appointment of Brian Barry-Murphy as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old Corkman, who has left his role at first-team coach at Leicester to take up the reins, has signed a three-year contract with the League One club.

Cardiff finished bottom of the Championship last season and appointed Aaron Ramsey as interim manager for the final three games of the season after sacking Omer Riza.

Born in Cork, Barry-Murphy played for his hometown club, Cork City, before joining Preston in 1999. He also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Bury before moving into coaching at Rochdale in 2019, when he moved on to become head coach of Manchester City’s elite development squad.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: “Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our club because he believes in what we’re trying to do.

“He brings enthusiasm, vibrancy and an exciting outlook on what today’s football is, while looking to play an attacking style that our fans are sure to enjoy.”