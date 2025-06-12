Everton interested in signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson could be allowed to leave Brighton permanently after his loan at West Ham.

Everton are among those thought to be interested in the forward, who has fallen out of favour at the club. Ferguson had a difficult loan spell with the Hammers, where he played just eight games and failed to score.

The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time in the Premier League since a cruciate ligament tear in April 2024. In 2023, he scored 15 goals for Brighton and was worth €65 million on transfermrkt.com, but his value has fallen to €25 million.

Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne has completed his move to Napoli on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City. The midfielder, who turns 34 this month, joins the Serie A champions three days after scoring a late winner for Belgium against Wales.

De Bruyne was greeted by excited fans chanting “Kevin” when he arrived for his medical and Napoli’s social media posts announcing the deal included one showing him on a throne wearing a crowd, with a Napoli shield by his right hand and a sword to his left. “King Kev is here,” the club wrote.

Manchester United have completed the £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with the forward intent on helping the club “back to the top”. The 26-year-old has a five-year contract with the option of a further year and will be paid about £150,000 a week.

Cunha said: “It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player. Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

“I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality. I can’t wait for the start of preseason to get to know my team-mates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.” – Guardian