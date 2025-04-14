Shamrock Rovers too strong for struggling Cork City

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Cork City at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Airtricity League Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 4 Cork City 1

Cork City had no answer to Shamrock Rovers’ strength in depth as the Leesiders’ troubling start to the season continued as they slumped to a heavy defeat at Tallaght Stadium.

Goals from Aaron Greene and Josh Honohan had Rovers, who made six changes from Friday’s win over Waterford, in control by half-time before skipper Roberto Lopes all but sealed the win minutes after the interval.

Jack Byrne, on his first start of the season, added the gloss with Rovers’ fourth goal late on before a Darragh Crowley consolation.

It’s a fifth victory in six unbeaten games now for Stephen Bradley’s Hoops who move level on points with second in the table St Patrick’s Athletic ahead of the sides’ meeting at Richmond Park on Friday.

As for injury-plagued Cork, it marked the end of a worrying first quarter of the campaign for last season’s First Division champions who remain second bottom with no victory now from their last seven games.

With Republic of Ireland senior men’s international team manager Heimir Hallgrímsson an interested spectator, Cork’s solid defensive shape worked for the opening half hour or so as Rovers struggled to create openings.

It was the 24th minute before Tein Troost in the City goal was troubled, and that from a set play.

Dan Cleary headed down a Byrne corner which was flicked goal-ward by Michael Noonan. Troost then twice did well to parry the ball in keeping it out of his goal before it was hooked clear.

Further frantic defending was required by the visitors minutes later, Freddie Anderson tenaciously blocking a Noonan drive with Adam Matthews blazing the rebound over.

Cork then contributed to their own downfall in conceding the opening goal on 35 minutes, however, as Rovers’ patience paid off.

Harried by 16-year-old Noonan, City skipper Charlie Lyons gave the ball away cheaply in a dangerous area.

Byrne fed it back out wide to Dylan Watts whose clever chip across goal was met by Greene who had nipped in ahead of a sluggish Freddie Anderson to tap home.

In their first foray of note forward, Cork almost produced an immediate response.

Rio Shipston’s arcing ball from the right was headed towards his own goal by Lopes who was more than pleased to see Ed McGinty acrobatically tip the ball over the bar.

That was as good as the first half would get for Cork who would troop off a further goal behind at the interval courtesy of former City player Honohan.

Greene twice worried the Cork defence before Troost did well to tip Honohan’s overhead kick out for a corner after Matthews and Greene had worked the ball to him.

With the clock in added time, there was no reprieve from Byrne’s delivery, though, as Honohan rose above the defence to power a header to the net against his former club.

Having almost put through his own goal in the first half, Cape Verde international Lopes then stretched dominant Rovers’ lead three minutes after the break.

Though Troost initially did well to bat away a drive from Gary O’Neill, Byrne whipped the ball back into the near post for Lopes to arrive and squeeze his header home at the near post.

Troost prevented a likely looking fourth goal with his save of the night on the hour in a one-on-one with Noonan while Byrne then scuffed a promising chance wide.

To their credit Cork kept playing and, but for McGinty, would have got themselves back into the game midway through the half.

The Rovers keeper first once again saved the blushes of Lopes, who had lost possession, when saving from Alex Nolan. Substitute Nolan then worked McGinty again at the butt of a post following further loose Rovers defending.

But normal service soon resumed at the other end with Troost making saves from Graham Burke and Noonan before Byrne capped a man of the match display to rifle home from Burke’s pass on 87 minutes.

Midfielder Crowley brought Cork some solace a minute into added time when shooting home Milan Mbeng’s cross.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, C. O’Sullivan; Matthews, Byrne, O’Neill (Nugent, 64), Watts (J. O’Sullivan, 55), Honohan (Ozhianvuna, 55); Greene (Mandroiu, 55; Burke, 74), Noonan.

Cork City: Troost; Mbeng, Anderson, Lyons; Crowley, Shipston (McLaughlin, h-t), S. Murray (Skeiters, 57), Couto (Kiernan, 57); O’Sullivan (Dunne, 70), Nelson, Fitzpatrick (Nolan, h-t).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).